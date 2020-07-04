"The Oregon Health Authority did not direct the city of Sandy to cancel its fireworks program, but we are glad city leaders decided not to hold the event," says OHA spokesman Robb Cowie. "This year we know that large gatherings expose people to the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 or spreading it to others. We encourage everyone to think carefully about your holiday plans and avoid big groups, wear a mask when you're in public, and limit contact with older adults and others who are most at risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the disease."