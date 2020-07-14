Oregon today reported seven new deaths from COVID-19, the highest number disclosed on a single day since April 28.
The Oregonians who died were all 70 or older, and died between July 2 and July 13. One death was of a person who tested positive on May 2.
Oregon reported another 380 COVID-19 cases today, the second-highest case daily case count since the pandemic began. It is the seventh day in July that Oregon has recorded at least 300 new infections.
Umatilla County continues to report a remarkably high number of cases—76—given its low population. Multnomah County also reported 76 cases.
Oregon Health Authority is projecting a continuing rise in cases, as Oregonians resume social and economic activity.
