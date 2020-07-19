For only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Oregon reported more than 400 cases in a single day.
Three days after the record-breaking 437 cases on July 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported 436 cases on July 19.
Multnomah County reported a record-breaking 123 cases on Sunday. The state offered no new information on the reason for the high figure.
Health officials have been saying for more than a week that they expect the number of cases to keep going up. Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown added a requirement that the public wear masks outside when social distancing wasn't possible and barred gatherings of more than 10 indoors across the state, though bars, restaurants and churches aren't bound by those rules.
Instead, officials have cited social gatherings and workplace outbreaks as the chief causes for the increasing number of cases.
