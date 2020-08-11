Last week, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, referenced Portland as an area of concern for spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This week, federal officials took Multnomah County off its list of yellow zone counties.
That's because, according to the report, cases are down and so is the percentage of tests coming back positive, according to the state reports issued by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to Gov. Kate Brown, along with other governors, on how to address the pandemic.
Brown's office, which has been under pressure to close bars and restaurants to bring case counts down as the school year approaches, again downplayed the validity of the advice being offered.
"Despite no dramatic shifts in the COVID-19 situation in the county, Multnomah County was removed from the yellow zone on the White House's list this week," says Brown spokesman Charles Boyle. "This after just last week Dr. Deborah Birx was quoted as naming Portland as one of nine cities that could be a potential hot spot for COVID-19. Yet another reason we're not taking advice from the White House on COVID-19 response."
