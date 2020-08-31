"Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home," said Governor Brown in a statement. "That's especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities."