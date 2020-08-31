Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today extended the state's moratorium on foreclosures for home owners and businesses through the end of the calendar year.
"Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home," said Governor Brown in a statement. "That's especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities."
The executive order follows a requirement in House Bill 4204 to announce a foreclosure moratorium extension 30 days before it is set to expire.
The order will not extend the moratorium on evictions beyond Sept. 30, though the governor's office says there are ongoing talks about preventing evictions.
"I'd like to thank legislators for taking action with me this summer to help Oregon renters, as well as homeowners, and business owners," Brown said in a statement. "As this crisis continues, I am confident that lawmakers will again take action to help Oregonians struggling to pay rent and mortgage payments."
