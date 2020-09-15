Oregon wildfires have displaced tens of thousands of residents less than two months before the general election, which relies on mail-in voting. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bev Clarno announced a plan for those who fled their homes, and who may not have a home to return to once the fires are fully extinguished.
"For any Oregonians displaced from their home and concerned about voting in the General Election this November, rest assured we have a plan and are working closely with local election officials to ensure you can receive your ballot, vote, and make your voices heard," Clarno said in a statement.
Here's how voters who've been displaced by wildfires can receive their ballot:
Elections officials will begin mailing ballots out Oct. 14. If you know an address where you can receive mail by that date, add a temporary mailing address here. You can also complete this paper form to add a temporary mailing address.
You can also pick up all of your mail (including ballots) at the local post office that typically delivers to your permanent residence.
Unfortunately, voters who submit a change of address through the United States Postal Service to have their mail forwarded will not receive their ballots, the Secretary of State said. Ballots in Oregon cannot be forwarded through the mail.
You do not need to re-register to vote at your temporary address if you've been displaced by wildfires. You just need to alert elections officials of where to mail your ballot. This also ensures that the ballot you receive will contain local contests for your permanent address—not your temporary residence.
If fires destroyed your mailbox, your ballot will be held at your local post office.
