In the last 10 days, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island has burned in Oregon.
The fires closest to Portland—the combination of the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires—spanned 56 miles and consumed nearly a half-million acres.
"We have not seen the likes of this fire, in this state, this integrated with our communities ever before," said Doug Grafe, Oregon Department of Forestry's chief of fire protection at a Sept. 11 press conference.
Oregon's fire troubles are worsening, the historical records show. On that, there's little debate, though the reasons will become points of contention as the state moves to grapple with what to do about them: climate change, forest management, building in the forest, even building codes.
The trend of fires burning more than 100,000 acres—so-called megafires—shows what this state has been up against. Their numbers are growing.
Megafires Since Sept. 8, 2020: 5
Fire | Acres
Beachie Creek | 188,374
Holiday Farm | 165,023
Lionshead | 168,097
Riverside | 134,575
Archie Creek | 121,379
Megafires in 2000-August 2020: 16
Year | Fire | Acres
2000 | Jackson | 108,000
2001 | Lakeview Complex | 179,400
2002 | Toolbox Complex | 120,085
2002 | Biscuit | 500,000
2006 | South End Complex| 117,553
2007 | Egley Complex | 140,360
2011 | High Cascades Complex | 108,154
2012 | Miller Homestead | 160,853
2012 | Holloway | 245,308
2012 | Long Draw | 558,198
2014 | Buzzard Complex | 395,747
2015 | Cornet-Windy Ridge | 103,887
2015 | Canyon Creek Complex | 110,262
2017 | Chetco Bar | 191,125
2018 | Boxcar 0410 RN | 100,207
2018 | Klondike | 175,258
Megafires in the 20th Century: 6
Year | Fire | Acres
1902 | Columbia (aka the Yacolt Fire) | 170,000
1933 | Tillamook Burn | 240,000
1939 | 2nd Tillamook Burn | 217,000
1945 | 3rd Tillamook Burn | 173,000
1996 | Ashwood/Donnybrook | 100,590
1996 | Simnasho | 118,000
