Ashton Simpson, the Working Families Party candidate who is challenging Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-East Portland), now has the backing of some high-profile Democrats.
They include County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, who represented the same district before Hernandez, Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Portland), Rep. Carla Piluso (D-Gresham), and former state Sen. Margaret Carter (D-Portland).
"Ashton has the commitment, integrity and experience to be a champion in the Legislature for our East Portland community," says Vega Pederson. "As a former state rep and current resident of District 47, I want someone who will be the most effective fighter for people who have lived too long with disinvestment. Ashton is that person."
Nosse said Hernandez "was a friend," but the district needed new leadership.
"That area of the world deserves a fresh start and someone who can represent them without all the clouds around them," Nosse tells WW.
Hernandez was the subject of a restraining order over allegations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend. (She later withdrew the restraining order.)
The election will hinge on whether Democrats are willing to cross party lines and vote for a minor party candidate. The prominent endorsements may help him succeed in convincing other voters to do so.
