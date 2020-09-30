"Any efforts to throw out ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power are nothing less than an assault on American democracy," the statement says. "As governors, it is our solemn duty to protect the people of our states. Today, we affirm that all votes cast in the upcoming election will be counted and that democracy will be delivered in this election. That means all valid ballots cast in accordance with state and local laws must be counted, and that all states must properly appoint electors in accordance with the vote. "