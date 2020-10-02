If it passes in November, Measure 110 will make possession of a controlled substance no more than a class E violation, with a maximum fine of $100. The drugs that would be effectively decriminalized include heroin (1 gram or less), cocaine (2 grams or less), methamphetamine (2 grams or less), MDMA (less than 1 gram or five pills), LSD (less than 40 user units), psilocybin (less than 12 grams), methadone (less than 40 user units) and oxycodone (less than 40 pills, tablets or capsules). It would also establish a drug treatment plan funded in part by the state's cannabis tax.