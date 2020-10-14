Oregon experienced a record number of COVID-19 cases in the seven days ending Oct. 11, the Oregon Health Authority announced today.
The state saw 2,418 new cases in that week, up 18% from last week's tally of 2,055.
The percentage of people testing positive also rose "slightly" to 6.4% from 6.3%—an indication that it is a true rise in the number of cases, not merely a result of more testing. (The positivity rate also was notably higher than the 5% benchmark Governor Kate Brown has set for school reopenings.)
Hospitalizations are also up.
"One hundred forty-seven Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 119 in the previous week, and the highest weekly figure since mid-July," the Oregon Health Authority release says.
