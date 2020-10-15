"Politicizing sexual harassment or discrimination does not serve Bend residents; however, it does put a chilling effect on people coming forward to report said harassment for fear of having their story becoming a part of a political ad," wrote the groups led by Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon in Oct. 12 email. "It's disappointing and disturbing the way your opponent has sensationalized sexual violence, harassment, and discrimination throughout this campaign. We would expect elected leaders to know better, and are sure that you will not do so in your campaign."