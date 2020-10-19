"Today, those arrested for illegal drug possession in Oregon are offered state-funded treatment services through diversion programs, including drug courts," Kitzhaber wrote. "Measure 110 would eliminate this invaluable tool by reducing the possession of highly addictive drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone to a 'violation,' which means the court will no longer have the ability to offer people the choice to pursue treatment. It also means that a teenager caught in possession of heroin or meth will only receive a ticket, which in many counties means that parents won't be informed of their child's drug use."