"We also considered how important it was for one of us to be up there as full time as possible to help our daughter, who has 11-month old twins, and had a very difficult pregnancy, and helping her manage all four kids during the COVID restrictions that Washington has," Thatcher adds. "Since I'm in office and have commitments here, he moved there to be close to her. We're still happily married but like many couples who have grandkids, sometimes, you go where you're needed."