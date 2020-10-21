

1. Republicans’ best hope of picking up a House district is along the south coast in District 9 where Democratic incumbent Rep. Caddy McKeown (D-Coos Bay) is retiring at the end of this year and Republicans now enjoy a 1 percentage point registration advantage. And Democrats’ best chance to pick up a seat is in House District 54, where they enjoy a 16-point registration advantage, even with a Republican incumbent in office. That partly explains the ferocity of the attack ads Rep. Cheri Helt (R-Bend), a moderate, is running against her Democratic challenger, prosecutor Jason Kropf. (Last week, WW reported that Helt has made an issue of accusations of sexual harassment in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, where Kropf works. An Oregon Trial Lawyers Association staffer expanded the scandal by asking the victim to stay silent to benefit the Kropf campaign. The woman at the center of the uproar, Jasmyn Troncoso, told WW she’d vote for Helt if she still lived in the district.)

2. Ever since winning a supermajority in 2018, Democrats have been vexed by a Republican tactic of halting progressive bills by walking out of the Capitol to deprive the House of a quorum. But Democrats, who hold a 38-22 advantage in the House, have almost no chance of picking up the additional two seats they would need to create a quorum on their own unless there’s a blue tsunami. Outside of Bend, the hottest races are ones in which Democrats are defending seats, not trying to pick them up. One tough fight: House District 32, along the North Coast, where Rep. Tiffany Mitchell (D-Astoria) did not seek reelection. In District 52, covering Hood River and the western Columbia River Gorge, Democrats enjoy a slight registration advantage; Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) is facing a rematch against former Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River), the incumbent she defeated two years ago. But registration advantage isn’t everything: Democrats are not as aggressively contesting the seat of incumbent Rep. Ron Noble (R-McMinnville) in District 24, where Democrats have less than a percentage point advantage; he’s outspent his opponent, Lynnette Shaw, by more than 2 to 1. “We’re making sure voters know how extreme and out of step with the district he is,” says Hannah Love, executive director of FuturePAC. “He walked out on his constituents, he doesn’t think climate change is human-caused, and he thinks businesses should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ employees.” Democrats argue they shouldn’t have to win walkout-proof majorities. “This is a ridiculous bar,” says SEIU’s Hagins. “The Republicans have broken government that badly that Democrats have to win majorities or supermajorities and super-supermajorities to stop shutting down government. That’s absurd.”