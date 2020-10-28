The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 25, was the highest yet recorded in the state: 2,642, up 14% since last week.
The data was released as part of this week's COVID-19 testing summary.
The rise in cases comes as the number of tests coming back positive remained at 6.5%, suggesting the higher case numbers weren't the result of increased testing but rather a growing prevalence of the disease.
Across the country, the number of cases is increasing, while Oregon's case count remains relatively modest when compared with that of other states.
This week's tally includes notable information on the demographics of people impacted by the virus. The disease remains spread predominantly among people under 40—but mostly kills people over 70.
"People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19-associated deaths, and people over 70 accounted for 75% of deaths associated with the illness," the weekly report notes.
The disease is most prevalent among people between the ages of 20 and 29.
The virus is impacting people of color at a higher rate than white people.
Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders (with nearly 4 cases for every 100 people), as well as Hispanics (with nearly 3 cases for every 100 people) and American Indians or Native Alaskans (with more than 2 cases for every 100 people), are the most impacted racial or ethnic groups.
There are also roughly 17 cases among every 1,000 Black Oregonians while the prevalence among white Oregonians is less than a third of that, with roughly 5 per 1,000.
