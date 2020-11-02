"We know many of you have been wondering about 'trick-or-treating' or 'trunk-or-treating,' and have wondered why we don't recommend it even though it's an outdoor activity," said the clown, aka OHA public health physician Dr. Claire Poche. "Although outdoor activities are generally less risky than indoor activities, trick-or-treating is high risk, because kids tend to get excited, which can lead to crowding people who aren't members of their household," she said.