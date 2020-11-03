In Portland's most interesting contest for the Oregon Legislature, state Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-East Portland) has a large early lead in his bid for reelection.
Though an incumbent is typically expected to win reelection, Hernandez faced unusual circumstances: a sexual harassment investigation at the state capitol.
Early returns show him up with 51% of the vote to 31% for Republican challenger Ryan Gardner.
Hernandez faced another challenge by Ashton Simpson, 35, an Air Force veteran who works for the nonprofit Rosewood Initiative, who ran on the Working Families Party line. Simpson had 18% of the vote in early returns.
If he succeeds, Hernandez returns to the legislature with an unclear future.
Comments