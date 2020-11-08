But Democrats are clinging to victory by an astonishingly small margin: Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) leads in a rematch against former Rep. Jeff Helfrich, whom she defeated two years ago, by 94 votes (or less than a quarter of a percentage point). And Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) leads his opponent, Republican Brian Stout, by 518 votes (or less than a percentage point of votes cast).