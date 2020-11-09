The man in charge of statewide elections has left before Oregon's election results are final.
The last day for the Oregon secretary of state's elections director, Steve Trout, was Friday, three days after the election and before results have been certified.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office provided details on his last day in response to questions from WW, but since Saturday has not provided the date he tendered his resignation.
"We appreciate all of the great work Steve gave the agency as elections director," said spokesperson Andrea Chiapella in a statement responding to WW's questions. "He gave us notice that he would be leaving the agency, and in order to ensure a smooth transition, his last day was Friday. We are lucky to have had such a knowledgeable advocate for the democratic process on our team, which contributes to Oregon's positive reputation as a leader in administering safe and secure elections. This general election was well run due in part to Steve's leadership and we wish him well."
Trout has served a combined eight years as elections director of the state in two separate stints, according to his LinkedIn profile.
