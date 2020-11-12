Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's chief of staff Nik Blosser is leaving her office to join the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
In his new role on the Biden-Harris transition team, Blosser will serve as the state lead in the intergovernmental affairs office. Brown says Blosser's early and continued involvement in the pandemic response gives him "a unique understanding of the needs of Americans suffering from COVID-19 and the needs of the communities they live in."
"I am heartened that President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and their transition team have selected Nik for this important role," Brown said in a statement Thursday. "He has my full support, and I am confident he will help President-elect Biden and his team support states in their approach to this crisis and the long recovery that will follow."
Blosser started in the role as Brown's chief of staff nearly four years ago, in February 2017, making him one of the longest-serving chiefs of staff to a governor in the country. He's also the husband of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.
Blosser will be replaced by Brown's deputy chief of staff and longtime aide Gina Zejdlik. Before she became deputy chief of staff in 2017, Zejdlik, who is also a lawyer, was a senior adviser, the interim elections director and a legislative counsel.
"Gina has been by my side for years, and with us every step of the way since the start of the COVID-19 crisis," Brown said. "Her depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to respond to this pandemic, address long-term wildfire recovery for Oregon and fight for racial justice."
