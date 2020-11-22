The Oregon Health Authority today reported 1,517 new cases of COVID-19, the third consecutive day the case count has reached a record high.
Of that total, OHA reported than more than a third of the new cases, 516, are in Multnomah County. Although Multnomah is the state's most populous, with 821,730 people according to newly released estimates from Portland State University's Population Research Center, it accounts for 19 percent, or less than one-fifth of Oregon's people.
The state also reported one new death, bringing the pandemic's total to 820.
