Unlike many businesses in the hospitality industry, the state's gambling facilities have operated fairly smoothly since emerging from self-imposed lockdowns in spring. But the swell of COVID-19 cases is forcing at least one casino to shut its doors again.
Chinook Winds in Lincoln City announced this afternoon that it would be closing at 4 pm Tuesday, Dec. 1, due to the unabated spread of the virus. That temporary halt is expected to last two weeks and applies to the gaming floors and golf course.
The property's hotel will shut down at 10 am Wednesday, Dec. 2, to give guests time to check out. All reservations during the next 14 days have been automatically canceled.
Chinook Winds will use the suspension to give the facilities a deep clean. Since its reopening in May, the coastal property has implemented additional safety measures, including temperature checks for entry, furniture rearrangement to allow for more physical distancing, and continual disinfecting.
Chinook Winds also nixed—at least temporarily—two longtime casino traditions: smoking and buffets.
