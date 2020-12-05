Thomas also was a doctor the high-profile patient who contracted tetanus on a farm and spent two months in an intensive care unit, WW reported in 2019. But the medical board order includes a new detail: that he apparently saw the patient for follow-up care. "Licensee's notes documented a referral to a homeopath, recommendation of fish oil supplements, and 'phosphatidyl seine [an apparent supplement],'" the order states. "He did not document an informed consent discussion about the risk/benefit of immunization for a child who had just sustained and …remained vulnerable despite prior infection, to tetanus, a life-threatening and disabling disease that is preventable by proper vaccination."