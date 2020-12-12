"We estimate that approximately 100,000 Oregonians will receive their first vaccine doses by the end of the year," said Gov. Kate Brown in a Dec. 11 statement. "With 300,000 health care workers in the state, the first doses will be prioritized for staff who work at hospitals and other in-patient facilities and have direct patient contact, especially with COVID-19 patients. That will include people in vital roles, like housekeeping and food services.