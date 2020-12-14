"The recommendations from both the CDC and OHA are rooted in helping minimize the risks and impacts of COVID-19, and caring for our most vulnerable populations first. Protecting our health care workforce and ensuring critical health care capacity—beds and staffing—will be essential in the coming months as the vaccine is distributed," said OHSU president Danny Jacobs in a statement. "While we are excited to receive the first round of vaccines and the end may be in sight, we cannot let down our guard yet. We must continue to wear masks, physically distance, practice hand hygiene and follow the safety measures currently in place throughout the state as we wait for the vaccines to be distributed to all Oregonians."