"We were heartened by a state process you have described as being centered in an 'equitable system challenging the roles of power, privilege and racism,''" Chair Deborah Kafoury wrote on Dec. 22 in a letter to Brown, obtained this week by WW. "So we are frankly alarmed and dismayed that the actual allocation prioritization as described omits people in our communities who have experienced the most disproportionate rates of infection and death and who deal with long-standing inequities in health care and health access. Among the most egregious examples: a prioritization that brings law enforcement to the forefront, but not those in law enforcement custody whose infection rates nationally are up to four times the general population."