"Many school districts across the world have figured out how to get their students back into the classroom as safely as possible," she said Jan. 15. "With the assistance of vaccines, with additional resources, and the work we're doing on the ground to ensure that school districts have rapid testing capacity, I'm confident we can do this safely."

On Dec. 23, Brown said she would vaccinate teachers after health care workers, emergency responders and nursing home residents. At the same time, she announced plans to drop her requirements that counties lower the prevalence of COVID-19 before reopening schools, and she set a goal of Feb. 15 for returning students to classrooms.