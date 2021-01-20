Rep. Mark Meek (D-Oregon City) has signed onto a bill to prohibit tolling on Interstate 205 unless the funds go toward increasing the number of lanes on the freeway.
House Bill 2629 is sponsored by Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), the House minority leader, along with five other Republicans, but Meek says it's a bipartisan concern in Clackamas County.
He opposes congestion pricing, saying it would harm his district.
"It will cost more for working families to get to work and even go shopping or go to schools," Meek says, adding he believes highway tolling will move car traffic into residential neighborhoods.
