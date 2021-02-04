After two weeks of declining case counts, Oregon saw an increase in COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 31.
There were 4,786 new cases, up 16% from the previous week. Hospitalizations also rose 14% to 251. There were 76 deaths, when the previous week saw 74. (The week before that, cases had dropped precipitously as did hospitalizations.)
The case counts are being closely watched as Oregon works to get vaccines to teachers, health care workers and nursing home residents and staff. At the same time, health officials have voiced concern about the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19, which have already arrived in Oregon.
While cases have been declining nationwide in recent days, January was the deadliest month yet of the pandemic across the country.
Comments