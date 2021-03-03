The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths increased in Oregon over the week ending Feb. 28. But the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths were still down from two weeks prior.
There were 2,652 new cases, 164 new hospitalizations, and 57 deaths in the week ending Feb. 28. That ended three straight weeks of declining cases.
From Feb. 22-28, Oregon saw a 17% increase in cases over the previous week. The state increased the number of tests it administered after a low number the prior week, which may have been kept down due to winter weather. But even as the number of tests increased, the percent coming back positive also rose —from 3.5% to 3.7%.
The number of new hospitalizations was also slightly higher than last week, by five people.
The number of deaths was the lowest number since the week of November 9–15, other than last week, according to Oregon Health Authority's Weekly Report.
At the same time, the number of documented cases of more contagious variants continued to grow. Yesterday, OHA announced a case of the Brazilian variant, the first in the state, had been identified, and there are now 11 identified cases of the British variant.
Experts have warned that there is a potential for another surge as the nation races to get vaccinations to as many people as possible.
Statewide, there are now 56 active outbreaks in nursing home and other senior living facilities, which is notable because Oregon (and other states) prioritized them for vaccines beginning in December.
But the vaccination drive appears to have had an impact: Oregon saw a sharp decline in ongoing outbreaks as the state passed the millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered today. We've seen a drop every week since Jan. 21, when there were 208 outbreaks at facilities for seniors.
Unlike the state as a whole, Multnomah County continued to see a drop in the number of cases this week.
