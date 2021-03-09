The Portland metro area has seen just three hospitalizations due to influenza this season, according to Oregon Health Authority. Last year, the Portland area saw more than 600 flu-related hospitalizations by this time. (Meanwhile, COVID-19 has caused 2,134 hospitalizations since October in the metro area.)
Part of the explanation may be increased vigilance about inoculations: There have been 8% more flu vaccines administered across Oregon this season than last, as of the beginning of the year. The success is in keeping with national trends: The U.S. set a record for flu shots administered in 2020-21.
That may have helped, but experts also credit mask wearing, social distancing and schools closures—COVID-19 pandemic protections—with cutting down on flu deaths. There's also a possibility that the decline in global travel, as well as what's called "viral interference"—when viruses prevent their host from getting infected by a competing virus—played a part.
