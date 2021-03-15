Early Monday morning, Portland Public Schools reached a deal with its teacher union to reopen schools to hybrid instruction. The school board and Portland Association of Teachers have to ratify the agreement before it becomes final.
But kindergartners and first-graders would return to school Thursday, April 1, followed by upper elementary school grades on Monday, April 5. Students will be in morning or afternoon cohorts, and most will attend four days a week.
That's a compromise on the last disagreement between PPS and the union: The district wanted classroom instruction to resume April 1, and teachers wanted another week of preparation time.
Middle and high schools students will return the week of April 19.
At all grade levels families and students will be able to opt for a continuation of all-online instruction for the rest of the year.
“I am grateful that as a result of these discussions, as well as the input and feedback from families, we have a strong plan for safely returning students to schools,” said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “Our teams have been diligent, thoughtful and thorough in planning for the reopening of our schools. It is now time to welcome our students back in larger numbers.”
The deal came hours after WW reported that an agreement was likely to be reached.
