THE JUSTIFICATION: By April 21, the Oregon Health Authority projects it will have enough doses for 70% of the adult population. But 70% of the entire population (not just adults) is projected to need immunity to COVID-19 to prevent another virus spike—and kids under age 16 can't get the vaccines yet. So OHA estimates that 90% of everyone over 16 needs to get the shot (or have natural immunity from contracting the virus) in order to achieve herd immunity. Republicans say they just want a firm schedule. "We said, 'Have a plan by 4/21'—there is a difference and there is a big difference," says Dru Draper, spokesman for the Senate Republicans. "We assume there will be consultation with experts that will incorporate the data." Among the data Republicans mention: low case counts among children, who can't yet be vaccinated. "For our purposes, if that means no school field trips in the state Capitol for a while, then that is fine and probably wise," Draper adds.