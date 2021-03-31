"That's a 10-lane freeway; you can call those lanes whatever you want, but it's still a 10-lane freeway," says Joe Cortright, an economist and critic of the project who is part of the advocacy group No More Freeways PDX. "It's a long, long after-the-fact rationalization. If ODOT were serious about bus lanes, why wouldn't they be talking about bus lanes the full length of I-5?"