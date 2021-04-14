It's also probably not worth your time to ask your doctor about a COVID shot. Some doctor's offices will be able to book appointments. Providence and Kaiser Permanente were recently offering vaccines. But most of those clinics were offering Johnson & Johnson, the supply of which is now almost nonexistent for a few weeks, after a manufacturing mishap and a federal pause to explore a possible side effect. Eventually, doctor's offices will be offering shots. So if you wait, that may be an option later.