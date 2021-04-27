The Oregon House passed nine bills April 26 that increase oversight of police. Among them: House Bill 2929, which requires a police officer to report another officer’s misconduct.
On the House floor, Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas), who sponsored the bill and chairs the Judiciary Committee, cited as inspiration a WW story about a Portland police officer hitting Black homeowner Elijah Warren in the head from behind with a baton when he complained about tear gas seeping into his Southeast Portland home (“Who Hit Elijah Warren?” WW, Sept. 30, 2020).
“Had officers not intervened, Mr. Warren could’ve been hurt much worse. But had other officers reported that officer’s misconduct earlier, Mr. Warren may have never been struck,” Bynum said. “Mr. Warren deserves better policing and deserves more from all of us.”
Warren reported being struck in the head by a police officer wearing helmet number 67. That helmet number, three people confirmed to WW, belongs to Detective Erik Kammerer, a 26-year veteran of the Portland police bureau. (City officials declined to release his identity.) Kammerer has been removed from policing protests, but remains a homicide detective.
Protesters and press at Portland demonstrations had repeatedly accused Kammerer of using excessive force, before the Sept. 6 protest where he allegedly struck Warren.
“To this day,” Bynum said on April 26, “I haven’t received any answers from the City of Portland about Elijah Warren’s case and if the officer who hit him was disciplined. What we do know is that when officers don’t intervene to stop their colleagues misconduct, it allows law enforcement to act with impunity.”
HB 2929 now moves to the Oregon Senate.
