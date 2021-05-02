“Our scheduling website isn’t experiencing a rush of visitors on weekday mornings this week, as was the case in previous weeks,” OHSU spokesperson Franny White emailed this week. “We suspect this might be due to an expanding number of vaccination options being available statewide....To be clear, thousands of new OHSU vaccination appointments are still being booked every weekday. The only thing that’s changed is that newly released appointments aren’t being booked within an hour of being released as they were before, and we want to encourage more people to sign up.”