Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt (D-North Clackamas) was cited in an online sex trafficking sting on Saturday along with seven other men.
In a press release, the Portland Police Bureau said its Human Trafficking Unit planted ads on websites in April to attract people who would pay for sex. Hunt’s involvement was first reported by the Portland Tribune, which matched Hunt’s name, address and age with one of the men cited.
Hunt’s attorney, Mike De Muniz, told WW in an email that “Mr. Hunt denies the allegations, but respects the criminal justice process and will refrain from saying more until he has his opportunity in court.”
Eight men were cited for commercial sexual solicitation, according to the bureau. The men were arrested individually when they arrived at the location agreed upon online.
Hunt, a Democrat, served as a state representative for 10 years, where he had a two-year stint as the House majority leader and then another two years as speaker. The Tribune noted that he voted for the law that was used to conduct the weekend sting.
Hunt is currently a board member at Clackamas Community College and the CEO and President of Columbia Public Affairs, a lobbying group.
President of the community college, Tim Cook, and chair of the school’s board, Greg Chaimov, released a statement this morning regarding Hunt.
“We are shocked by this allegation and will take appropriate actions that best serve the interest of our students and our community. Effective immediately, Dave Hunt is taking a leave of absence from the board,” they said.
Columbia Public Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.
Comments