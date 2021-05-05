“Surveillance testing sends a message that school is not safe, when data overwhelmingly show the opposite is true,” says Leslie Bienen, a veterinarian and faculty member of the Oregon Health & Science University-Portland State University School of Public Health, who is working with the school-reopening advocacy group ED300. “School is one of the safest places to be in any community. Why would we surveillance-test in schools when that is not where COVID-19 is still spreading (e.g., we have 24 active outbreaks in nursing homes right now in Oregon)? It doesn’t make sense.”