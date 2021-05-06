Now you can see just how much of a political bubble you live in, and be properly shamed for it.
A new interactive tool by The New York Times shows you the breakdown of how your closest 1,000 neighbors voted in the last election by party registration.
In Portland, that bubble is blue. The breakdown at a Northeast Portland zip code in the Woodlawn neighborhood showed that a mere 5% of the closest 1,000 neighbors voted Republican.
It’ll explain to you just much of a political silo you live in by sharing the closest a zip code that has about an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. For the Woodlawn address, that zip code is only five miles away (but happened to be across the river in Vancouver, Wash.).
“Not everyone’s as politically isolated as you,” a text bubble reads as you scroll past your own personal map with thousands of red and blue dots on it. “There’s a zip code five miles away with a roughly equal mix of Democrats and Republicans.”
Willamette Week’s office, situated in the heart of Slabtown in Northwest Portland, has only 9% of neighbors who voted Republican.
Nike’s campus in Beaverton is a little more politically diverse, surrounded by 59% Democrats and about an even split between Independent and Republican voters.
At an address in Malheur County, OR, it’s the reverse: Only 13% swung Democrat.
As legislators work to redistrict voting zones now that Oregon gained a sixth congressional seat based on 2020 U.S census data, this tool might come in handy.
