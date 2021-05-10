Oregon’s largest mass vaccination clinic, at the Oregon Convention Center, will close June 19, with the last prime doses given May 27. (June will be reserved for return patients getting their second doses.) Oregon Health & Science University will also close its drive-through clinics at Portland International Airport and Hillsboro Stadium on June 25, with final first doses administered June 4.
As of Friday, 465,000 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given at the Oregon Convention Center, or slightly fewer than 1 in 7 doses administered in the state—making it the place where the pandemic began to end for many Portlanders. The four large hospital systems in Portland have been running the clinic since Jan. 20.
Those hospital systems—Kaiser Permanente, Oregon Health & Science University, Legacy Health and Providence—announced last week that appointments were no longer required as supply exceeded demand; patients can simply walk in and get a shot.
Last week, the Oregon Convention Center saw demand for shots dip: On a typical day, the site has been able to vaccinate 8,000 people. Last week, that daily average feel to 6,500, with a new low set on Friday of just 3,719 doses.
The drop-off in demand is happening across the country as more people have been vaccinated.
More than 52% of Multnomah County residents have received a first dose.
