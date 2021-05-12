Suspect Indicted in Budtender Killing: The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted 20-year-old Daniel Mugisha for the murder of Michael Arthur, an employee at Cured Green cannabis dispensary in North Portland. After 9 pm on Dec. 14, 2020, the 44-year-old Arthur let a customer into the store after checking his ID. As he entered the store, surveillance footage showed, three more men attempted to force their way inside. As Arthur tried to force the door closed on the intruders, the man who had already entered the store shot Arthur in the back, killing him. As WW reported in March, Arthur’s death occurred amid a spate of cannabis shop armed robberies in Portland. By the time Arthur was killed, Portland cannabis shops had already been robbed, burglarized or looted 95 times in 10 months (“Killer Weed,” WW, March 3, 2021). Mugisha, who prosecutors say was the ringleader of a group of teenagers who stuck up weed shops, allegedly committed another armed robbery less than three weeks after Arthur’s death, at the Collective Awakenings dispensary in Northeast Portland.