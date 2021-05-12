I’m not sensing a sense of urgency. I raised concerns about the rescue package in January. I said, “Why don’t we put some money into real infrastructure, because I’m not sure I’m going to get my infrastructure bill done, and we’re giving the states too much money.” Oregon, we filled in their budget hole, and they’ve got an extra $1.3 billion. Washington state has probably got an extra $2 or $3 billion, and if there was urgency, you’d think both the legislatures would say, “Whoa, let’s set aside some significant portion of that money as an initial down payment on getting this critical project done.” But I don’t know that I’m hearing that discussion.