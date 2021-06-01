The Oregon Legislature has passed a bill making it a misdemeanor to display a noose with the intent to intimidate another person.
On June 1, the Oregon House passed Senate Bill 398, which now goes to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk for a signature.
Lawmakers cited the noose’s racist history as a tool to lynch people of color. “We must truly understand the reality of our nation’s past, and the tools of intimidation used to sow fear and panic in communities of color,” said Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham). “A noose is a symbol that has also been used as a threat of violence and triggers a lot of trauma to our BIPOC communities.”
The bill’s passage follows several high-profile cases in the past decade of nooses being displayed at Oregon workplaces, including Daimler Trucks and Oregon Health & Science University.
Comments