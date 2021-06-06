BobTheJanitor2, via wweek.com: “I really don’t get what the fuss is about. I already show some sort of documentation when I buy booze (driver’s license), or get on a plane (passport), or pick up an order I placed online (emailed receipt,) or any number of other things…And in most of those cases I’m showing it to businesses, not the government. Another place to show documentation really isn’t government overreach, and if I don’t like it I can just wear a mask (like I have been for the last year).”