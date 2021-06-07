Every member of the Republican caucus in the Oregon House has written a letter to their colleague Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence) recommending he resign after he let armed right-wing rioters into the Oregon Capitol last December.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last week that a newly-uncovered video shows Nearman appearing to plan days in advance to let the rioters into the capitol.
The two-sentence letter says in full:
“Today, we strongly recommend that you resign from the Oregon State House of Representatives, House District 23 position,” says the June 7 letter, signed by 22 Republicans. “Given the newest evidence that has come to light regarding the events of December 21, 2020, it is our belief as friends and colleagues that it is in the best interests of your caucus, your family, yourself, and the state of Oregon for you to step down from office.”
The letter signals a full abandonment of Nearman by his party, and suggests that House Republicans will likely vote to expel him, should he not resign.
Nearman also faces possible criminal prosecution for his action that day. News of the letter comes after House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) appointed a special committee to consider expelling Nearman that consists of three Democrats and two Republicans. A two-thirds majority would be required for his expulsion.
