PORTLAND WOMAN CLAIMS MISCARRIAGE AFTER EVICTION: A Portland woman says she had a miscarriage in the car where she was living, two weeks after her being evicted this winter. On June 7, Sara Kuust and Jake Blackburn filed a $1.9 million lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court, accusing their landlords of unlawful eviction, negligence and retaliation for allegedly ousting them from their rented room at the Evergreen Inn and Suites motel in January. The couple says the landlords “instructed police to remove them from the premises” on Jan. 16, and that after five days in other motels, the couple began living in their car. Two weeks later, according to their attorney, Kuust had a miscarriage. The lawsuit names Manmohan and Jalpaben Patel and OM JSNRN Hospitality Group as defendants. An attorney representing them declined to comment. “As a result of defendants’ wrongful eviction, plaintiffs became homeless,” the lawsuit says. “After being wrongfully evicted, Ms. Kuust experienced a miscarriage while living in her car.”