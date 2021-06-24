On June 24, the federal government extended the nationwide eviction moratorium until July 31. What does that mean for Oregon’s moratorium, which sets to expire on June 30?
In short, the federal government will protect Oregon tenants who can’t pay the rent in July—with some conditions. Come June 30, when the state’s moratorium expires, then renters can get federal protection from evictions if they sign the federal financial hardship form and meet the eligibility requirements.
But Denis Theriault, a spokesperson for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, explains to WW that Oregon’s eviction moratorium was stronger that the federal moratorium—and those protections are still set to expire June 30.
Now the question is whether the federal extension overrides the workarounds state and local officials timed to the Oregon expiration date.
“This Order does not apply in any state, local, territorial, or tribal area with a moratorium on residential evictions that provides the same or greater level of public-health protection than the requirements listed in this Order,” the CDC directive said about the order.
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury explained to board members this morning that the county is talking with staff and attorneys about how this national directive affects the state’s directives.
“This morning, we learned that the Centers for Disease Control is extending the federal eviction moratorium by one month. We are talking with our staff, attorneys, and our providers about how this news will affect our planning for Multnomah County and the end of the moratorium,” Kafoury said.
She added: “Once the state’s moratorium expires, the federal extension becomes the law of the land; renters will be protected so long as they meet the criteria and submit a declaration form. The county’s challenge is how this extension interacts with the state’s new law and our program design for rent assistance.”
State legislators recently passed several bills to grant more leniency to those threatened with eviction come June 30.
Senate Bill 278 allows for tenants to postpone an eviction for nonpayment for an additional 60 days so long as they prove they’ve applied for rental assistance.
And last month, legislators granted tenants who owe back rent until February of next year to repay it without fear of eviction.
