“We predict cities and counties are going to lose $50 million in the next biennium, and that’s a 73% reduction,” Mark Gharst, a lobbyist for the League of Oregon Cities, tells WW. “I know that the voters certainly wanted more money to go to drug treatment, and that’s laudable, but I don’t know if it was clear to folks when they were voting that a large chunk of that was actually going to come from local government.”